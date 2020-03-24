Watch live: President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force town hall, March 24

President Trump, Vice President Pence, and other members of the White House coronavirus task force including Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci will participate in a town hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. central time in lieu of their normal daily briefing.
