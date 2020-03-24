CORONAVIRUS

Watch live: President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force town hall, March 24

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

10:12AM | Tue, March 24, 2020

North Dodge Hy-Vee employee tests positive for coronavirus

10:00AM | Tue, March 24, 2020

Watch live: President Trump and the White House coronavirus task force town hall ...

08:00AM | Tue, March 24, 2020

Cedar Rapids volunteer seamstresses respond to call for cloth masks

07:05AM | Tue, March 24, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 24: Lindale Mall closes

07:00AM | Tue, March 24, 2020

'We'll get through this:' school staff hand out free meals as three-week closure ...

06:30AM | Tue, March 24, 2020

Eastern Iowa cleaning companies 'extremely busy' during coronavirus outbreak ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
The Gazette

President Trump, Vice President Pence, and other members of the White House coronavirus task force including Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci will participate in a town hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. central time in lieu of their normal daily briefing.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

North Dodge Hy-Vee employee tests positive for coronavirus

Cedar Rapids volunteer seamstresses respond to call for cloth masks

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for March 24: Lindale Mall closes

'We'll get through this:' school staff hand out free meals as three-week closure sets in

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Eastern Iowa officials see need for shelter-in-place orders

As Iowa inches toward shutdown, let the liquor flow

Five things every Iowan can do to help battle coronavirus

Fire extinguished on University of Iowa campus

Iowa City police investigate three reports of gunfire

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.