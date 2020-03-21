Watch live: Coronavirus task force daily briefing, March 21

President Trump, Vice President Pence, and other members of the White House coronavirus task force including Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci present their daily briefing on the national efforts to address the coronavirus pandemic.

The daily press briefings have a rotating panel of task force members, but the full task force includes:

•Vice President Mike Pence

•White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx

•United States Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams

•United States Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar

•United States Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun

•Assistant to the President and Senior Advisor to the Chief of Staff Robert Blair

•United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson

•Acting United States Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

•Director of the United States Office of Science and Technology Policy Kelvin Droegemeier

•Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Dr. Anthony Fauci

•Assistant to the President and Director of the Domestic Policy Council Joe Grogan

•United States Commissioner of Food and Drugs Stephen Hahn

•Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy in the Office of Management and Budget Derek Kan

•Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow

•Assistant to the President and White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Coordination Chris Liddell

•United States Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin

•National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien

•Deputy National Security Advisor Matthew Pottinger

•Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Robert R. Redfield

•Under Secretary of Transportation for Policy in the United States Department of Transportation Joel Szabat

•Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma

•United States Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie