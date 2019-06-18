Consumer spending stays 'solid,' may affect urgency of federal reserve cutting interest rates

U.S. stores and factories reported an uptick in activity last month, suggesting the economy is humming along without an urgent need for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.

Retailers posted a broad-based gain, with the value of overall sales rising 0.5 percent from April, and figures for the previous two months were revised higher. Manufacturing output also increased for the first time this year.

Treasuries fell and the dollar rose on the data, which signaled that spending by American consumers — the economy’s main driver — is holding up amid low employment and rising wages, while manufacturers aren’t too demoralized yet by President Donald Trump’s trade war.

Less upbeat numbers for payrolls and inflation in the past week led many investors to increase bets that the Fed will lower borrowing costs in the next couple of months.

“Today’s report was a bit of relief for the Fed. It takes out a sense of urgency for them to act,” said Michelle Meyer, head of U.S. economics at Bank of America Corp.

“The trend in the last three months for consumer spending was quite solid following the first quarter where it was soft.”

As well as the May gain, retail sales in April were revised to a 0.3 percent increase, according to Commerce Department figures released on Friday.

Out of 13 major categories, 11 saw increases.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Sales in the “control group” subset, which some analysts view as a more reliable gauge of underlying consumer demand, climbed 0.5 percent, topping projections.

The measure excludes more volatile items such as food services and fuel stations.