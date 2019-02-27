Nation & World

Michael Cohen's written statement: Trump a 'racist,' a 'conman' and a 'cheat'

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives to testify before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney of U.S. President Donald Trump, arrives to testify before a House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
By Griffin Connolly, CQ-Roll Call (TNS)

WASHINGTON — Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, will make extraordinary claims about a man whom he calls a “racist,” a “conman” and a “cheat,” according a copy of Cohen’s statement obtained by Roll Call.

The statement also indicates that Cohen plans to bring documents to his hearing before the House Oversight Committee Wednesday that he will claim provide “irrefutable” proof that his testimony is “accurate and truthful.”

Those documents include a copy of a check that Cohen will tell the committee Trump wrote from his personal bank account after he became president to reimburse Cohen for the hush money payments he made to pornographic film actress Stephanie Clifford, known by her stage name of Stormy Daniels, to help his 2016 election chances.

If the payment to Clifford was intended to keep her quiet about her affair with Trump in order to help his chances in the 2016 election, and he did not report it as a campaign expense on his disclosure forms — which Cohen and government prosecutors allege is the case — that could be a felony.

The president’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has said Trump reimbursed Cohen for the payment through a retainer fee of $35,000 per month out of his personal family account. If Cohen can in fact provide lawmakers with a copy of the check, that could refute Giuliani’s assertion.

His statement also indicates he will provide financial statements from 2011 through 2013 that Cohen will say Trump gave to Deutsche Bank and other institutions, as well as copies of letters Cohen will say he wrote at Trump’s direction that threatened the president’s high school, colleges, and the College Board not to release his grades or standardized test scores.

The former Trump “fixer” will testify that Trump was “a presidential candidate who knew that Roger Stone was talking with Julian Assange about a WikiLeaks drop of Democratic National Committee emails.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Cedar Rapids Restaurant Week – Feb 22 - March 2

Nine days of local restaurant love at nearly 20 Cedar Rapids area restaurants! Special lunch and dinner menus.

See all of the menus
135 Years of Gazette Headlines

135 of the most significant Gazette headlines reproduced in this 9" x 12", 160 page book. Limited Quantity! Available for mail delivery or pick-up.

Get Your Copy Today!
Don't miss a story

Sign up for The Gazette's breaking news email list to hear about the biggest local stories, as they happen.

Sign up

“I am ashamed that I chose to take part in concealing Mr. Trump’s illicit acts rather than listening to my own conscience. I am ashamed because I know what Mr. Trump is,” Cohen said in his statement.

Cohen will also claim in his testimony that Trump, as a presidential candidate, knew that his recently indicted campaign adviser, Roger Stone, was talking with Julian Assange about a WikiLeaks dump of Democratic National Committee emails — and that Trump knew of and directed the negotiations for a Trump Tower in Moscow throughout the 2016 campaign and lied about it because he “never expected to win the election.”

Cohen says in his statement that Trump never intended to win even the Republican primary — much less the general election — and that he viewed his entry into the 2016 GOP field as a marketing opportunity to build his brand.

Trump would often tell Cohen and others that his 2016 campaign would be the “greatest infomercial in political history,” according to Cohen’s statement.

By Griffin Connolly, CQ-Roll Call (TNS)

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Most economists predict recession by 2021

Infrastructure is bipartisan concern, but House panel differs on climate change

More than 100 House Democrats to unveil Medicare-for-all plan as 2020 election looms

Wall Street rises after Trump stirs China trade hopes again

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Cedar Rapids leaders back $86 million toward flood control

Snow days extend Cedar Rapids school year to June 5

Growing Clear Creek Amana district hunts for new high school site

Iowa schools could forego hiring nurses under proposed legislation

Bill to allow birth control from pharmacist passes first legislative test in Iowa

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.