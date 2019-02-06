Cloud-computing giants keep growing

Cloud-computing companies have a message for skittish investors: Demand still is booming.

Earnings reports from the biggest providers of internet-based computing services — Amazon.com, Microsoft, and Alphabet Inc.’s Google — showed that these companies are grabbing a larger share of business technology spending, defying warnings from some of their suppliers that a hot corner of the industry might be cooling off.

The cloud giants entered the year facing questions about whether they could sustain their robust growth rates in an environment of uncertain global economic growth and investment.

And at the start of fourth-quarter earnings season this past month, investors got some worrying news from companies that sell the networking equipment and computer chips that go into the data centers that underpin the cloud.

Intel, Micron Technology and Juniper Networks were among those blaming lackluster results on slower spending by data-center customers.

Now, investors have some reason to be relieved. On Monday, Google reported sales in its “other revenue” segment, a bucket that includes the Google Cloud Platform, of $6.49 billion in the fourth quarter, up 31 percent from a year earlier.

Capital expenditures at Google soared 80 percent, to $6.8 billion. While the stock declined in extended trading on concerns about how the investments will impact profitability, much of the higher spending is tied to new data centers and related hardware — a signal that demand for cloud services is holding up.

Last week, Amazon reported that its web services division, the leader in providing rented computing infrastructure from its data centers, saw revenue grow 45 percent in the fourth quarter, holding the same pace as the previous period.

So did the gains at Microsoft’s Azure cloud group, where sales expanded by 76 percent. Finance chief Amy Hood said the software maker wasn’t seeing any signs of a slowdown in demand for internet-based programs and services.

Alibaba Group Holding posted 84 percent growth in its own cloud unit.

“The move to the cloud continues and all the cloud providers are gaining,” said Kim Forrest, a senior portfolio manager with Fort Pitt Capital Group. “Nobody is losing, it’s just some people are faster than others.”

Many analysts said businesses still are in the early years of a major shift in how they buy technology, reducing their reliance on stocking and maintaining their own data centers and backroom servers.

Instead, many are opting to power their operations using software rented from cloud-computing giants, turning previously consumer-focused companies such as Amazon and Google into bellwethers of business technology use.

Market researcher Canalys estimated that cloud-infrastructure spending climbed 46 percent in the December quarter, to almost $23 billion, bringing investment for 2018 to more than $80 billion.

And Synergy Research Group, which closely tracks information technology spending, last month increased its long-term forecasts for cloud-computing demand.

Growth by companies’ cloud units has slowed as their businesses matured, but have so far defied expectations for a major pullback.

“We had some pretty aggressive growth forecasts in place already,” said John Dinsdale, chief analyst at Synergy Research. “The actual growth metrics are beyond the norms of what we’d normally expect in a large, high-growth market.”