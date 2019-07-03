Nation & World

Boeing sets $100 million fund

Money to aid those affected by Indonesian, Ethiopian 737 Max crashes

Reuters Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg speaks during a news conference at the annual shareholder meeting in Chicago in April.
Reuters Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg speaks during a news conference at the annual shareholder meeting in Chicago in April.
Washington Post

Boeing on Wednesday announced it has set aside a $100 million fund to cover the needs of family and community members affected by two separate crashes involving the company’s 737 Max aircraft.

Boeing said the fund will support “education, hardship and living expenses” for those affected by the Lion Air crash in October, which killed 189 people, and the March Ethiopian Airlines crash, which killed 157.

The aviation giant said it would partner with local governments and not-for-profit organizations on community programs and economic development in grieving communities.

Boeing said this “initial investment” would be made over many years.

“We know every person who steps aboard one of our airplanes places their trust in us,” Dennis Muilenburg, the company’s chairman, president and CEO said in a statement. “We are focused on re-earning that trust and confidence from our customers and the flying public in the months ahead.”

Muilenburg has apologized for the lives lost over the past year, and he publicly recognized the role a Boeing-approved flight system, called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System, played in both crashes.

The MCAS system can, in certain dangerous circumstances, cause pilots to lose control of an aircraft in response to faulty data from the plane’s external sensors.

On Wednesday, Boeing said its employees also could make donations supporting those touched by the crashes, and that the company will match those employee donations through the end of the year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

A company spokesperson said the pledge is separate from any lawsuits filed by the families and loved ones of those who died in the crashes.

Washington Post

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Samsung completes folding phone redesign

Boomers may be the most active in gig economy

A Jim Beam warehouse filled with 45,000 barrels of bourbon catches fire

The tanks for Trump's July Fourth 'Salute to America' have rolled through Washington before

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Capsized kayakers, clinging to trees, rescued on the Wapsipinicon River in northern Linn County

Neil Young concert in Marion? It turns out probably not

Cedar Rapids ranked among best run U.S. cities

Can we find common ground on guns? Yes, Iowa State professor says

Presidential candidate Bill de Blasio optimistic despite low traction in Iowa

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.