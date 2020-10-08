Nation & World

Black Friday to come early this year

Best Buy, Target announce deals

A Target employee returns shopping carts from the parking lot in Omaha, Neb. (Associated Press)
Minneapolis Star Tribune

As an unprecedented holiday shopping season is set to begin, Best Buy said Thursday it will offer dozens of Black Friday deals on Tuesday and Wednesday during the Amazon Prime Day event and Target’s Deal Days.

Target on Thursday released its annual list of “Top Toys,” including 600 store exclusives, the most it has ever offered.

As the toy space remains highly competitive since Toys ‘R’ Us went bankrupt, the Minneapolis-based retailer also will offer a 70-piece toy collection with high-end toy company FAO Schwarz.

Target’s holiday hot items list features exclusive Lego building sets, the next generation of video gaming consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, and toys from popular television and internet shows such as PAW Patrol and Ryan’s World.

FAO Schwarz will roll out its collection later this month at Target and its New York City store.

Retailers have said they planned to offer holiday deals earlier and for an extended period of time this season as opposed to the normal Black Friday rush as they anticipate customers who might still be hesitant of shopping in stores and among crowds due to the threat of the coronavirus.

Richfield, Minn.-based Best Buy said its tech deals available next week include a heavily discounted 70-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV for $529.99 and JBL Free True Wireless headphones for $69.99.

Target has said it plans to offer Black Friday deals throughout November. Best Buy has said, along with next week, more deals will come later this month.

