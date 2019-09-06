Nation & World

Big Tech companies like Facebook, Amazon to face antitrust probe from several states, including Iowa

Iowa's attorney general, others to investigate Facebook, Google

A bipartisan group of state attorneys general, including Iowa’s Tom Miller, will announce on Monday an investigation into large tech companies, such as Facebook and Google, for potential violations of antitrust law.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said on Friday she was leading a probe specifically looking at Facebook.

Miller wrote in a news release that, “Facebook’s dominance over communications and information is concerning, and that’s why we are joining this bipartisan coalition to examine whether the company has violated antitrust laws. The investigation is in its early stages and we have drawn no conclusions.

“Our goal is to determine whether Facebook’s actions may have endangered user data, reduced the quality of consumers’ choices, or stifled competition.”

Attorneys general investigating the company also include those of Colorado, Florida, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and the District of Columbia.

The Wall Street Journal reported midday Friday that a separate investigation by state attorneys general will be opened into Alphabet Inc.’s Google next week.

Technology companies face a backlash in the United States and globally, fueled by concerns among competitors, lawmakers and consumer groups that the companies have too much power and harm users and business rivals.

The U.S. Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission are probing Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon.com for potential violations of antitrust law.

