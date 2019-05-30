Nation & World

Beto O'Rourke to visit Cedar Rapids to open campaign office

Texas Democratic Beto O’Rourke speaks in April at a campaign stop in Texas. (Bloomberg photo by Sergio Flores)
Texas Democratic Beto O’Rourke speaks in April at a campaign stop in Texas. (Bloomberg photo by Sergio Flores)

CEDAR RAPIDS — Texas congressman and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke is scheduled to be in Cedar Rapids next Saturday to help open a Beto for America Cedar Rapids office.

O’Rourke and his wife Amy O’Rourke will be on hand for the opening scheduled for 6 p.m. June 8. The location is 417 Third Avenue SW. This would be the campaigns first field office in Iowa.

The stop is part of a four-day swing through Iowa beginning next Friday, including the Capital City Pride Fest in Des Moines on Saturday. He also will be one of 17 candidates scheduled to speak at the 2019 Iowa Democratic Party’s Hall of Fame dinner in Cedar Rapids at the DoubleTree Hotel beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 9.

This would be O’Rourke’s fifth visit to Iowa since launching his campaign in March.

• Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

President Trump making Iowa stop June 11

Cubs batter sobs after young child struck by foul ball in Houston

The milkman model returns, this time for shampoo and Haagen-Dazs

Kamala Harris to hold Cedar Rapids rally June 9

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Marion Independent School District hires new superintendent

Iowa farm sues bull sperm seller in Texas, alleging monopoly, threats

Missing Iowa City man found dead, officials say

Cedar Rapids police arrest 5 juveniles during Wednesday night melee

Tastes of home in a food truck: Comfort Food 154 relies on scratch cooking, classic dishes

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.