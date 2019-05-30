Beto O'Rourke to visit Cedar Rapids to open campaign office

CEDAR RAPIDS — Texas congressman and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke is scheduled to be in Cedar Rapids next Saturday to help open a Beto for America Cedar Rapids office.

O’Rourke and his wife Amy O’Rourke will be on hand for the opening scheduled for 6 p.m. June 8. The location is 417 Third Avenue SW. This would be the campaigns first field office in Iowa.

The stop is part of a four-day swing through Iowa beginning next Friday, including the Capital City Pride Fest in Des Moines on Saturday. He also will be one of 17 candidates scheduled to speak at the 2019 Iowa Democratic Party’s Hall of Fame dinner in Cedar Rapids at the DoubleTree Hotel beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 9.

This would be O’Rourke’s fifth visit to Iowa since launching his campaign in March.

• Comments: (319) 398-8310; brian.morelli@thegazette.com