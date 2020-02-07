Nation & World

Apple selling more watches than the Swiss

A fourth-generation model of Apple Watch is shown at Apple headquarters. A new report said Apple sold more an estimated 30.7 million watches in 2019, more than all Swiss watchmakers combined. (Tribune News Service)
Apple may not disclose how many Apple Watches it has sold, but according to a new report on the smartwatch market, the company is doing more than just keeping time with some of the world’s best-known watchmakers.

The report, from digital and consumer research firm Strategy Analytics, said that during 2019, Apple sold an estimated 30.7 million Apple Watches around the world, an amount that was 36 percent higher than the 22.5 million watches Apple sold in 2018.

Strategy Analytics said that even more notable than Apple’s year-over-year increase in watch sales was the fact the company is doing more watch business than the entire Swiss watch industry, which sold 21.1 million watches last year.

And while Apple’s Apple Watch sales rose, the 2019 sales for all Swiss watchmakers fell by 13 percent from the 24.2 million watches sold in 2018.

Analysts at Strategy Analytics said Apple’s gains in the watch market show that there is a symbolic shift going on among consumers regarding how they choose what kinds of timepieces they wear on their wrists.

“Analog wristwatches remain popular among older consumers, but younger buyers are tipping toward smartwatches and computerized wristwear,” said Neil Mawston, executive director at Strategy Analytics.

