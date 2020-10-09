Nation & World

Amtrak says additional 2,400 jobs could be cut

It cites the need more federal aid is made available

An Amtrak officer waits for a train at a Maryland station. (Washington Post)
WASHINGTON — Days after President Donald Trump cut off talks on a broad coronavirus relief package before the election, Amtrak shifted its focus to Congress, pleading for funding to keep its trains running and pay front-line workers.

In a letter sent to House and Senate leaders Thursday, Amtrak urged swift passage of legislation that would extend government support for the passenger railroad. It warned that without additional funding by the end of the year it would need to cut more than 2,000 jobs, further reduce service and defer major capital projects.

“We will be unable to avoid more drastic impacts that could have long lasting effects on our Northeast Corridor infrastructure and the national rail system,” Amtrak chief executive William Flynn said in the letter.

“Insufficient funding levels could force Amtrak to reduce its workforce by an additional 2,400 jobs.”

The company further slashed operations this month and furloughed 2,050 workers.

Amtrak said the 11 percent reduction in its workforce came as a direct result of the coronavirus crisis, which substantially has cut into its revenue.

Amtrak said it needs up to $4.9 billion in federal assistance — including nearly $2.9 billion in supplemental funding — to help make up for losses caused by the pandemic and “stave off bankruptcy.”

The House included $2.4 billion in emergency supplemental funds for Amtrak in an updated version of the Heroes Act.

“While we were grateful for this sign of support, at this time, there is no clear path to finalize such supplemental funding in Congress and the Administration,” Flynn’s letter said.

“Therefore, given this uncertainty, as well as the low levels of ridership and revenue projected over the next few months, and the limited funding provided under the short-term continuing resolution, Amtrak is in a very precarious position as we await final decisions on our funding levels.”

Ridership fell 97 percent in the weeks after the pandemic hit, and Flynn said it and revenue remain down 75% compared with a year ago. The company has lowered its projections for recovery, now estimating that ridership and revenue will improve to about 40 percent of pre-pandemic levels this fiscal year.

“It is critical that the federal government act soon to preserve our nation’s passenger rail system,” Amtrak said in a statement this week.

The company urged Congress and the Trump administration to act on its emergency funding request “by no later than December of this year when the current stopgap measure that provides our annual funding is set to expire.”

