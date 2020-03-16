CORONAVIRUS

Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders

FILE - In this Friday, March 23, 2018, file photo, associates move bins filled with products at the loading dock of Amaz
FILE - In this Friday, March 23, 2018, file photo, associates move bins filled with products at the loading dock of Amazon's then-new fulfillment center in Livonia, Mich. Amazon said Monday, March 16, 2020 that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online. (Todd McInturf/Detroit News via AP)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

06:53PM | Mon, March 16, 2020

Virus fears fuel spike in sales of guns

06:53PM | Mon, March 16, 2020

Who gets paid sick leave during outbreak

06:51PM | Mon, March 16, 2020

Vacationers expressing disappointment, relief over casino closings

06:27PM | Mon, March 16, 2020

Trump says COVID-19 outbreak could last months and gatherings should be limited ...

06:27PM | Mon, March 16, 2020

Amazon seeks to hire 100,000 to keep up with surge in orders

05:08PM | Mon, March 16, 2020

University of Iowa seeks employee help on 'mission critical units'
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
By JOSEPH PISANIAP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon said Monday that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online.

The online retailer said it will also temporarily raise pay by $2 an hour through the end of April for hourly employees. That includes workers at its warehouses, delivery centers and Whole Foods grocery stores, all of whom make at least $15 an hour. Employees in the United Kingdom and other European countries will get a similar raise.

“We are seeing a significant increase in demand, which means our labor needs are unprecedented for this time of year,” said Dave Clark, who oversees Amazon’s warehouse and delivery network.

Amazon said this weekend that a surge of orders is putting its operations under pressure. It warned shoppers that it could take longer than the usual two days to get packages. It also said it was sold out of many household cleaning supplies and is working to get more in stock.

Last week, Amazon tweaked to its time-off policy for hourly workers, telling them they could take as much time off as they wanted in March, although they would only be paid if they had earned time off. Additionally, Amazon said it would pay hourly workers for up to two weeks if they contracted the virus or needed to be quarantined.

The Seattle-based company said the new job openings are for a mix of full-time and part-time positions and include delivery drivers and warehouse workers, who pack and ship orders to shoppers.

Amazon is already the second-largest U.S.-based employer behind Walmart, with nearly 800,000 workers worldwide.

CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

04:22PM | Mon, March 16, 2020

U.S. stock market takes 2,997-point nosedive as fears deepen that coronavirus ou ...

04:11PM | Mon, March 16, 2020

Coralville company, University of Iowa push for more COVID-19 testing

03:44PM | Mon, March 16, 2020

Everything we know about school closures in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area

03:26PM | Mon, March 16, 2020

Iowa lawmakers meeting to suspend session

03:24PM | Mon, March 16, 2020

What is community spread, and what does it mean for the coronavirus in Iowa?

03:06PM | Mon, March 16, 2020

Cedar Rapids asks bars, restaurants to close on St. Patrick's Day, limit patron ...
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
By JOSEPH PISANIAP Retail Writer

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Virus fears fuel spike in sales of guns

Who gets paid sick leave during outbreak

Vacationers expressing disappointment, relief over casino closings

Trump says COVID-19 outbreak could last months and gatherings should be limited to 10 people

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

COVID-19 in Iowa, live updates for March 16: More closings for casinos, schools and theaters

Cedar Rapids asks bars, restaurants to close on St. Patrick's Day, limit patron activity going forward

New UnityPoint 'express' clinic streamlines urgent care process

Coralville company, University of Iowa push for more COVID-19 testing

Everything we know about school closures in the Cedar Rapids-Iowa City area

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.