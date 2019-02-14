Nation & World

Amazon drops plan to build headquarters in New York City

FILE PHOTO: Jeff Bezos, founder of Blue Origin and CEO of Amazon, speaks about the future plans of Blue Origin during an address to attendees at Access Intelligence's SATELLITE 2017 conference in Washington, U.S., March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo
Robert McCartney and Jonathan O’Connell, The Washington Post

Amazon said Thursday it was canceling plans to build a headquarters campus in New York City because of local opposition.

“There are a number of folks on the ground who oppose our presence,” spokeswoman Jodi Seth said. “We don’t think there’s a path forward in terms of working with them over the long term.”

Officials said they are not going to restart a nationwide search for an additional headquarters location, but will stick with plans to bring at least 25,000 employees to Arlington, Virginia, and create a smaller logistics hub in Nashville, Tennessee.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos also owns The Washington Post.

