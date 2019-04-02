Nation & World

Aldi sets sustainability goals

Decision comes as consumers call for less waste

Bloomberg Shoppers walk through the fresh produce department at an Aldi food market in Chicago.
Bloomberg Shoppers walk through the fresh produce department at an Aldi food market in Chicago.
Bloomberg News

Aldi is the latest supermarket chain to announce a sustainability push — an effort the company says will help it trim costs and stand out in a crowded field.

The low-cost grocer, known for its spartan approach to retailing, plans to make all of its private-label packaging reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025, while cutting packing materials for those products by 15 percent over the same period.

Aldi U.S. Chief Executive Officer Jason Hart said cutting plastics and packaging will bring in more environmentally conscious shoppers and reduce supply chain expenses after an initial short-term investment in making the change.

“We know our customers care,” he said in an interview. “More and more, I get questions about, Is there anything we can do to reduce the amount of packaging for our products?”

Aldi always has charged shoppers for bags — which encourages consumers to bring their own. The use of shopping bags is coming under fire across the United States as plastic waste fills the world’s waterways.

New York lawmakers recently approved a ban on single-use plastic bags, forcing residents to pay for paper ones or re-use their own during store visits.

As consumer awareness grows, more restaurants and retailers have come out with plans to curtail the use of plastics and use more eco-friendly materials.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Aldi is continuing its aggressive U.S. expansion. It plans to open 130 new locations this year, which will bring its store count there to nearly 2,000.

Bloomberg News

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

MORE Nation & World ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

WATCH LIVE: NASA Expedition 59 spacewalk

U.S. judge strikes down rule allowing 'skimpy' health insurance plans as way to avoid Obamacare

In reversal, Trump says Special Olympics will be funded

In Michigan, Trump backs Great Lakes restoration, attacks Democrats

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Details of Chris Bagley's death revealed during court hearing

Recent flooding in Iowa, Nebraska expected to dampen start to planting season

Kirkwood, University of Iowa College of Nursing land apprenticeship funds

'Letter to My Body' exhibit at Iowa public libraries reveals people's thoughts on their physical selves

UI to pay FieldTurf $478K to replace Kinnick field after flooding

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.