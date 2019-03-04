Nation & World

Actor Luke Perry dead at age 52 after suffering stroke: publicist

FILE PHOTO: Executive producer and talent Luke Perry participates in the UP “Welcome Home” panel during the cable portion of the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California July 30, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew/File Photo
Reuters

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - American actor Luke Perry, the former star of 1990s television series “Beverly Hills, 90210,” died on Monday, aged 52, after suffering a massive stroke last week, his publicist said.

“Actor Luke Perry, 52, passed away today after suffering a massive stroke,” publicist Arnold Robinson said in a statement.

The statement said he was surrounded by his close family and friends.

“The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time,” the statement added.

Perry was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital on Wednesday morning after suffering the stroke at his home, celebrity website TMZ.com reported last week.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)

