Update: Reports indicate the shooter has been apprehended.

https://twitter.com/CityofAuroraIL/status/1096505361744314369

Police are on the scene looking for an active shooter near the campus of Aurora University in west suburban Aurora, Ill.

The shooting was located at the Henry Pratt Company in Aurora, and is believed to have been done by a disgruntled employee.

Aurora is about 40 miles west of Chicago.