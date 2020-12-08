News

Overlook, trails at Mount Trashmore open for two days this week for nice weather

One of several trailheads is seen at Mount Trashmore in Cedar Rapids on Monday, June 29, 2020. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Mount Trashmore trails and overlook will open Wednesday and Thursday only thanks to the “unseasonably warm weather forecast,” the Cedar Rapids/Linn County Solid Waste Agency has announced.

Visitors may use the trails and enjoy the view from the top of Mount Trashmore, 2250 A St. SW, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, according to a news release.

Users will need to exit before sunset because Mount Trashmore does not have lighting.

Overlook Trail, intended for walking and bicycling, and Trashmore Trail, the downhill flow-trail for bicycles only, will be available to use, according to a news release. The Stumptown Trail, for walkers, sustained damage during the Aug. 10 derecho, and its bridges and stairs have not been replaced yet.

Building 948, which also was heavily damaged during the derecho, has been repaired. All visitors need to check in at the kiosk at Building 948.

Visitors are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing during check-in. They also must fill out a waiver.

The Mount Trashmore trails and overlook will reopen in spring when the weather permits.

Comments: (319) 398-8494; marissa.payne@thegazette.com

 

