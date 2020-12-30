Most popular baby names of 2020? Evelyn, Oliver are at top of the list at area hospitals

Despite the unprecedented year, 2020 also brought a new bundle of joy for many families in Iowa.

Of the thousands of babies born this past year, hospitals in northeast Iowa saw quite a few names rise to the top as the most popular among parents, with Evelyn and Oliver as top contenders.

Oliver was the No. 1 name for baby boys born at UnityPoint Health hospitals in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo and Dubuque. Henry, Owen and Liam were also among the top ten for the past year.

Various spellings of Jack, Jax or Jackson were the most popular names for boys at Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, followed by Elijah and Kade or Kaden.

Evelyn was the most popular name given to baby girls at both Cedar Rapids hospitals, as well as at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque. UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo bucked the trend, with Amelia emerging as the top pick for girls this past year.

Olivia, the most popular girl’s name nationwide in 2019, according to the U.S. Social Security Administration, also made a reappearance this year at local hospitals.

In 2019, the most popular names in Iowa for boys was Oliver and Liam while the most popular names for girls was Charlotte and Emma, according to state vital records.

Here’s a list of the top baby names from area hospitals:

Mercy Medical Center, Cedar Rapids

Girls:

1. Evelyn and Isabelle (tie)

2. Adeline, Adalyn (various spellings)

3. Eleanor, Harper and Olivia (tie)

Boys:

1. Jack, Jax, Jackson (various spellings)

2. Elijah

3. Kade, Kaden (various spellings)

UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital, Cedar Rapids

Girls:

1. Evelyn

2. Olivia

3. Harper

Boys:

1. Oliver

2. Maverick

3. Nolan

UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo

Girls:

1. Amelia

2. Charlotte

3. Clara

Boys:

1. Oliver

2. Liam

3. Theodore

UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque

Girls:

1. Evelyn

2. Sophia

3. Eleanor

Boys:

1. Oliver

2. Henry

3. Noah

