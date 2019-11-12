News

Monument marking Fort Madison battlefield installed

Robert Frazier of Indianapolis prepares to shoot his flintlock rifle at union re-enactors Sunday, Sept. 8, 2002, outside old Fort Madison in Fort Madison, Iowa. About 50 people participated in the event, commemorating the four-day siege during the War of 1812. (AP Photo)
FORT MADISON, Iowa — A monument marking a battlefield where 23 soldiers died has been installed in Fort Madison.

The granite monument put in place last week includes a history of the military post on one side and the soldiers’ names on another side.

Andy Andrews of the North Lee County Historical Society and Friends of the Old Fort says the $14,000 cost was underwritten by donations through Friends of Old Fort Madison.

A flagpole will be installed nearby.

The Fort Madison Daily Democrat reports that Fort Madison originally was known as Fort Bellevue, was built by the U.S. Army in 1808 and abandoned in 1813.

It was the location of the only War of 1812 battle west of the Mississippi.

