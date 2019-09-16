News

More flooding likely along lower Missouri River this week

Heavy rain fell upstream in South Dakota

The roof of the Bluff View Motel is seen in March 2019 amid flooding on the Missouri River near Glenwood, Iowa. More flooding is likely along the Missouri River in Iowa and Nebraska after heavy rains and flooding upstream in South Dakota. (Passport Aerial Photography/Handout via Reuters)
Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — More flooding is likely along the Missouri River after heavy rains and flooding upstream in South Dakota.

The National Weather Service says some moderate flooding is likely this week along the river between Sioux City, Iowa, and Rulo, Nebraska. Some parts of South Dakota received as much as 7 inches of rain over two days.

The Missouri River is expected to crest later this week after rising significantly. The floodwaters may even cover parts of Interstates 680 and 29 and force some road closures.

The flooding may be worse because several levees that were damaged by flooding in the spring haven’t been repaired yet.

In western Iowa, Pottawattamie County emergency manager Doug Reed says everyone living near the river should prepare now and monitor conditions this week.

