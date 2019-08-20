Operation Quickfind: 3-year-old missing in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS — Police are searching for a 3-year-old missing since Aug. 3 in Cedar Rapids.

Ryder Thomas Carpenter was last seen at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at a home in the 1500 block of Pawnee Drive NW. He is 3-foot-6 and weighs 40 pounds, according to an Operation Quickfind news release from the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

Ryder has a scar on his forehead above his right eye, and he last was seen wearing red, white and blue plaid shorts, a T-shirt and black Nike sandals.

No other information was available.

Anyone with information should contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department.