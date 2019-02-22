News

Mid-Prairie uses multiple methods to make up lost days

GTNS photo by Isaac Hamlet Mid-Prairie Community Schools will end their school year on June 5 in order to make up snow days. They will also be having classes on Good Firday, April 19, this year.
GTNS photo by Isaac Hamlet Mid-Prairie Community Schools will end their school year on June 5 in order to make up snow days. They will also be having classes on Good Firday, April 19, this year.
By Isaac Hamlet, GTNS News

Mid-Prairie isn’t minimizing time lost to inclement weather days and has plans to make up that instructional time.

As of reporting, Mid-Prairie Community School District has missed 11 days this year due to inclement weather. According to Mid-Prairie Superintendent Mark Schneider, the school will be implementing three methods of making up time lost to bad weather.

The first method was already partially implemented this past week as students spent Presidents Day, which had previously been scheduled as a holiday, in classrooms.

Secondly, starting Monday, Feb. 25, the school day will be 24 minutes longer until April 26. “If we get a lot more canceled school days we’ll look into extending that into May,” said Schneider.

The decision not to keep days extended into May as of now is based on surveys the school sent around to students’ families.

“There was concern from parents that extending the day when we get into spring would interfere with after-school activities,” Schneider said.

Canceling spring break was considered, but 30 district teachers already had plans over that period. According to Schneider, “it would be next to impossible to staff that many substitutes (over the break.)”

Lastly, days will be added to the school year, which is now set to end Wednesday, June 5.

By Isaac Hamlet, GTNS News

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.

CONTINUE READING

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Iowa communities and businesses work together to find solutions for child care shortages

Jeff Danielson announces new job after resigning from two

Ben and Jerry's co-founder to keynote EntreFEST

Poll: Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart says residents want speed cameras, do you?

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa schools might get reprieve on making up snow days

Unregulated providers fill in to meet Iowa's child care needs. Should we be worried?

Major flooding three times more likely in Cedar Rapids this spring, National Weather Service reports

Iowa City Police seek help in search for missing teen

Peter Frampton's farewell tour to stop in Cedar Rapids

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.