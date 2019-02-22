Mid-Prairie uses multiple methods to make up lost days

Mid-Prairie isn’t minimizing time lost to inclement weather days and has plans to make up that instructional time.

As of reporting, Mid-Prairie Community School District has missed 11 days this year due to inclement weather. According to Mid-Prairie Superintendent Mark Schneider, the school will be implementing three methods of making up time lost to bad weather.

The first method was already partially implemented this past week as students spent Presidents Day, which had previously been scheduled as a holiday, in classrooms.

Secondly, starting Monday, Feb. 25, the school day will be 24 minutes longer until April 26. “If we get a lot more canceled school days we’ll look into extending that into May,” said Schneider.

The decision not to keep days extended into May as of now is based on surveys the school sent around to students’ families.

“There was concern from parents that extending the day when we get into spring would interfere with after-school activities,” Schneider said.

Canceling spring break was considered, but 30 district teachers already had plans over that period. According to Schneider, “it would be next to impossible to staff that many substitutes (over the break.)”

Lastly, days will be added to the school year, which is now set to end Wednesday, June 5.