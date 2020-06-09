Photos: May 2020 Favorite Photos of the Month

Photos: May 2020 Favorite Photos of the Month

May saw the reduction in coronavirus restrictions affecting businesses, high school graduations and other facets of life. May also saw the beginning of nationwide protests against police brutality. The Gazette’s visuals staff showcases their favorite photos of those events and other moments in people’s lives.

/ 47

 

WHAT TO READ NEXT ...

Coralville prison warden retires amid coronavirus investigation

Cedar Rapids Police Department mum on demand to fire Patrol Sgt. over 2016 shooting

Iowa coronavirus hospitalizations continue to decrease

University of Iowa to test all inpatients for coronavirus

Johnson County Sheriff's Office identifies woman pulled from Lake Macbride

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Iowa City police review board 'powerless,' critics say

University of Iowa warns of possible layoffs, furloughs, pay cuts

University of Iowa police add charges to Iowa City protest leader

Educating Black students in Iowa about their history

Two tubers drown after going over dam on Turkey River

Trending