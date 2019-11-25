News

Cedar Rapids woman wins vacation from ABC-TV show

Sara Haines arrives with Michael Strahan at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Sara Haines arrives with Michael Strahan at the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

Mary Scallon of Cedar Rapids is going to force herself to relax, now that she has been named the final winner in the Passport to Paradise contest on the ABC’s “Strahan, Sara and Keke,” which airs at noon in Eastern Iowa.

Told she was a finalist and would be FaceTiming with the show’s producers Monday morning, instead, she got a surprise visit from Nicole Agee from KCRG-TV, saying she had won.

Her prize is a five-night, six-day all-inclusive stay at the Towers at Pacifica resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

In her submission video, Scallon said she’s known as “the number 1 volunteer” at her kids’ schools.

“I bake, I cheer, I volunteer,” she said. “My kids joke with me and say, ‘Mom, you can’t sit still for anything.’”

She added that with her husband set for knee-replacement surgery in four weeks, she needs the vacation “now.”

Upon learning she had won, she assured the television audience: “I’m going to be relieved. I’m going to actually relax. I think I’m going to relax. I’m going to try my hardest to relax. This is great. I’m just so happy.”

Comments: (319) 368-8508; diana.nollen@thegazette.com

 

Related Articles

MORE News ARTICLES TO READ NEXT ...

Judge orders removal of animals from roadside zoo near Manchester

Tiffany, Ameritrade deals advance

Per Mar Security buys Nebraska-based NECO Security

Driver's name released for man killed in crash while fleeing from Cedar Rapids police

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

Downtown Cedar Rapids casino could still be in the future

20-year-old shot in northeast Cedar Rapids early Monday

Cedar Rapids man accused of enticing 15-year-old girl for sex

Sheriff's office: Coralville man threatened people with submachine gun, ran over two people

Meth: Iowa's on it, too, more than ever before

Trending

Give us feedback

We value your trust and work hard to provide fair, accurate coverage. If you have found an error or omission in our reporting, tell us here.

Or if you have a story idea we should look into? Tell us here.