Photos: Cedar Rapids celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Community members gathered at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. through performances and readings. Molly Lamb, a teacher at McKinley STEAM Academy, and Haley Cummings, a student at Cedar Rapids Xavier High School, received the 2020 Dr. Percy and Lileah Harris “Who Is My Neighbor” Award.