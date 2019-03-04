News

The Marshalltown tornado destroyed a student's violin, so a Cedar Rapids music business stepped up

Marshalltown student Hanna Thomas admires her new violin, replaced after the July 19 tornado destroyed her previous one. (Adam Sodders/Times-Republican)
By Adam Sodders, Times-Republican (Marshalltown)

MARSHALLTOWN — Becoming an accomplished violin player takes years of practice and dedication, and one Marshalltown student has a chance to continue on her violin journey thanks to a Cedar Rapids business.

The July 19 tornado in Marshalltown not only damaged Hanna Thomas’ family’s home but also severely damaged her beloved school violin.

“That was the first thing she was worried about was her violin,” said Thomas’ mother, Ashley Thomas, recalling the storm’s aftermath.

Marshalltown Schools Director of Orchestras Maggie Williams said the Lenihan Intermediate School student’s instrument was no longer fit to play. Mold damaged the violin and gave it a foul smell.

When Cedar Rapids-based Schultz Strings President and CEO John Schultz heard about the violin, he made a special visit to the school with a gift for Hanna — a new violin.

Schultz, himself a violinist, said the instrument played a key role in his childhood.

“Without that first violin that was mine, I don’t think I would have been inspired to be a musician,” he said.

Williams said she was happy for her student.

“I think it’s a wonderful opportunity. Not everyone has a chance to get an instrument like this,” she said.

Schultz Strings, the Marshalltown Youth Foundation and the school district plan to partner up to provide more rental instruments to Marshalltown students in the future.

Schultz Strings provides several instruments to school districts around the state.

Hanna Thomas will be able to keep the violin throughout her school musical career. Her mother said the instrument is in good hands.

By Adam Sodders, Times-Republican (Marshalltown)

