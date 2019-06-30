Marshalltown newspaper helps tornado rebuilding efforts

News

The clock tower of the Marshall County Courthouse lies on the ground July 20, 2018, after it was destroyed by a powerful EF-3 tornado that the day before ripped through Marshalltown. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
By Times-Republican staff

MARSHALLTOWN — Tickets are on sale for the Times-Republican’s “Progress and Pride” benefit banquet on the anniversary of the EF-3 tornado that swept through Marshalltown.

The event will feature invited guests Gov. Kim Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg, comments from Marshalltown police Chief Mike Tupper, the Salute to Hometown Heroes Awards and more. All proceeds will be donated to the Rebuild Marshalltown fund.

“In our work as local media we have seen firsthand what Marshalltown Strong means and want to honor that,” said Times-Republican Publisher Abigail Pelzer. “This banquet is not only a chance to give to the recovery effort, but to recognize the many heroes who stepped up to help the community. We are excited about the program we’ve put together.”

Tickets are $30 and are available on the newspaper’s website at timesrespublican.com.

Guests will be the first to receive the Times-Republican’s “Progress and Pride” magazine celebrating the work done in the past year. The event starts at 6 p.m. July 19 at Marshalltown Community College’s Dejardin Hall.

In addition to ticket sales, there will be other opportunities to donate.

“The Community Foundation of Marshall County thanks the individual and business donors that have contributed to the Rebuild Marshalltown Fund,” foundation board Chairman Steve Troskey said. “This fund allows CFMC to work with community partners to maximize the impact of long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts. We’ve seen gifts from people across the country and that demonstrates the importance and deep meaning Marshalltown has for people, even long after they may leave.”

In its first cycle, Rebuild Marshalltown has granted $100,000 to the Veterans Memorial Coliseum renovations and Habitat for Humanity.

