Marion Square Plaza mall site may be redeveloped into new commercial, residential space

The current site of the Marion Square Plaza strip mall in Uptown Marion may be redeveloped into new commercial and residential spaces in the next few years.

Eagle View Partners, a real estate company based in Cedar Falls, presented its plan to redevelop the historic site during the Marion City Council’s work session on Tuesday.

“We really see Uptown Marion as being the heart of this community,” Eagle View Chief Executive Officer and Founder Mark Kittrell said during the council meeting.

The proposed development calls for two properties to be constructed at the site of the current Marion Square Plaza, 1101 Seventh Ave. The properties, referred to collectively as Broad and Main, would see some new retail and residential in the heart of the uptown area.

“This development will be a catalytic complement to the years of planning and visioning executed in our community,” Marion Economic Development Corp. President Nick Glew said.

Earlier this year, city and library leaders decided to scrap a plan to move the library into part of a yet-to-be-built mixed-use building on the site currently occupied by the strip mall. Instead, the new library will be across the street from the current building between Sixth and Fifth Avenues.

Broad and Main on Seventh would feature a three-story, mixed-use property with commercial spaces on the first floor and residential units on the upper floor.

Broad and Main on Sixth would be a three-story residential property, with a mix of larger one and two bedroom options. Both properties would share a surface parking lot between them.

Shive-Hattery Architecture is designing the proposed properties. The design will honor the “historical context of Uptown Marion with a nod to its railroad station history.”

DCI Group is the project’s general contractor.

The site is home to a former two-story train depot at the corner of the former Broad and Meridian Streets, now 11th Street and Sixth Avenue.

“The last remaining piece of the original depot, the keystone which hung prominently over the depot’s entry, has been preserved and will be incorporated into the project,” a news release said.

“We’ve seen a lot of growth and vibrancy in the Uptown District over the last five years, and this project has the potential to keep that momentum going,” said Brooke Prouty, program director for Uptown Marion. “Housing is a key piece in creating a vibrant district and attracting people to our historic commercial core.”

If approved, the Marion Square Plaza would be demolished and construction immediately would follow the demolition, Kittrell said during the meeting. The first mixed-use building would be completed in March 2022, with the other residential building completed in spring 2023, he added.

If the development agreement is approved by the council in the future, the plans are to have the design of the buildings done in the next two to three months Kittrell said.

The council meets again for a formal session at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

