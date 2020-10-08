U.S. Chamber endorses Miller-Meeks in Iowa 2nd District

ELECTION 2020

Mariannette Miller-Meeks, the Republican candidate for Congress in Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, speaks at an event
Mariannette Miller-Meeks, the Republican candidate for Congress in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, speaks at an event in August in southeast Iowa. (Caitlin Yamada/The Union)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Republican state Sen. Mariannette Miller-Meeks has landed the endorsement of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Iowa’s 2nd District.

In endorsing Miller-Meeks, the Chamber cited “a very clear difference in Dr. Miller-Meeks’ stances on the issues that matter to the business community versus her opponent.”

Miller-Meeks, an Ottumwa ophthalmologist, “has a proven track record of leading responsibly and standing up for good policies,” according to Chamber CEO Thomas Donohue.

Miller-Meeks is running against former state Sen. Rita Hart, a Wheatland Democrat. The winner will succeed retiring Democratic Rep. Dave Loebsack in the 24-county district that includes Johnson and Scott counties and stretches west to Clarke County.

As America seeks to recover from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, “we are reminded of the importance of having leaders that understand the genius of the American system of government and free enterprise and who are willing to tackle the hard problems that confront our nation,” Donohue said.

“As our nation faces many challenges and is collectively working to not just reopen our economy but return to growth and expanded opportunities for all Americans, we need leaders like Mariannette Miller-Meeks,” he said.

Election handicappers rate the race a Democratic-leaning tossup. Voter registration in the district is 34 percent no party, 35 percent Democratic and 30 percent Republican.

A Monmouth University poll in July showed Miller-Meeks leading. Harper Polling showed the race tied in August.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

