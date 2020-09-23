Public Safety

Watch: Day 2 of hearing for fired Cedar Rapids officer Lucas Jones at 8 a.m.

The Gazette will air Day 2 of the livestream of an appeal hearing starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday for fired Cedar Rapids Police officer Lucas Jones. Check back here at 8 a.m. to watch when the hearing begins.

The former officer is appealing his termination in a virtual hearing before the city’s Civil Service Committee. The hearing began Tuesday and is expected to wrap up Wednesday. Tuesday's session began at 9 a.m. and ended around 7 p.m. Watch the replay here and read the article about Day 1 here.

Jones — the white police officer who shot and paralyzed Jerime Mitchell, a Black Cedar Rapids resident, during a traffic stop in 2016 — is appealing his firing in June, saying the process violated his right to due process.

A former patrol sergeant, Jones was fired after an investigation into an Oct. 30, 2016 traffic stop allegedly revealed he had deliberately disabled his body-worn microphone during his interactions with the driver, raising questions about the traffic stop involving Mitchell that occurred two days later.

READ MORE: About the hearing and what The Gazette has learned about the investigation into Jones' firing.

