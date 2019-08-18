Photos: Log Cabin Fest

X Close
RaeAnn Schnoebeln, 10 of Center Point (l-r), Lilly Bissell, 12, of Washington, D.C. and Livia Schnoebelen, 10 of Center Point wash clothes outside the Strait Log Cabin during Log Cabin Fest at the Depot Museum and Strait Log Cabin in Center Point Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. Visitors could try their hand at rope making, grinding corn and using a washboard. Sarah Uthoff, a local Laura Ingalls Wilder historian, acted out stories from Laura’s childhood and reflected on her life. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette