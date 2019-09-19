Location of ALS walk changed

CEDAR RAPIDS — The location of Saturday’s Cedar Rapids Walk to Defeat ALS has been changed in anticipation of bad weather.
Rather than at Kingston Stadium, the walk will be at the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Hockey Club, 1100 Rockford Rd. SW.
Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m., and the walk will start at 11 a.m.
