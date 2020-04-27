CORONAVIRUS

Live from a Cedar Rapids porch: wedding vows amid the coronavirus

'Really nothing that could keep us from doing this now'

Allison Feltes and Pat Fagan are married Saturday evening at their home in Cedar Rapids. More than 100 people watched th
Allison Feltes and Pat Fagan are married Saturday evening at their home in Cedar Rapids. More than 100 people watched the ceremony on Facebook. (Rebecca F. Miller/The Gazette)
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

02:15PM | Mon, April 27, 2020

Garden sales and compost pickup adapt for social distancing

01:59PM | Mon, April 27, 2020

Live from a Cedar Rapids porch: wedding vows amid the coronavirus

01:38PM | Mon, April 27, 2020

Holy month of Ramadan takes on new significance for Muslims during cor ...

12:27PM | Mon, April 27, 2020

Gov. Kim Reynolds eases coronavirus restrictions in 77 Iowa counties
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles

CEDAR RAPIDS — Allison Feltes and Pat Fagan had a wedding guest list of more than 400 family, friends and relatives.

Then came COVID-19.

“Yeah, so we’ll have just our immediate, immediate families,” Feltes said Friday about Plan B.

Instead of the big wedding at Veterans Coliseum in downtown Cedar Rapids, the couples’ parents and siblings gathered — at a distance — Saturday evening in the couple’s front yard. Local friends and relatives looked on from their cars parked along the street “so they can be a part of it but try to maintain the guidelines,” Feltes said.

She and Fagan admitted to have some disappointment, but tried to keep it in perspective.

“We’ve been dating for 12 years, so this has been a long time coming and the most important part is still happening,” Feltes said. “The disappointment was very short-lived. We’re incredibly excited.”

“We’ll have a big party sometime later on,” Fagan added, “but we’re happy that we can still be together, that we can still include our family and friends in some small ways and make it happen.”

Paul Esker, a friend of the couple who officiated the wedding from the front steps of their Cedar Rapids home, told those present and more than 100 others watching a Facebook livestream “everything about this is unexpected except the two people standing in front of me.”

Feltes and Fagan have “shown resilience, unconditional love and trust,” he said. “They’ve always been confident in each other ... confident in what they are doing today.

So as the sun was setting Saturday evening, with birds singing, Feltes and Fagan read the vows they wrote, culminating a relationship that started when she was a freshman and he was a sophomore at Xavier High School.

“As a friend, as lover, as a partner and as man, he is of the highest kind, quality and order,” Feltes said about Fagan.

“I’m so glad you choose me, Allison,” Fagan said when it was his turn. “I will challenge you the way you challenge me to make myself better than I was yesterday.”

After the wedding, friends surprised the couple with a parade of cars. Some sang. Some blew bubbles. Others dropped off gift bags.

There was no receiving line, no family picture-taking, no big reception. Just a prime rib dinner for two from Black Sheep Social Club.

They had planned on taking an Alaskan cruise to celebrate. Now the thought of taking a cruise seems like “the worst luck possible,” Fagan said. “Like, nothing, nothing really sounds as bad as an Alaskan cruise. Right?”

After dating while in high school, Fagan and Feltes had several years of a long-distance relationship. They both attended Luther College in Decorah, but she was in the nurse education program in Rochester, Minn. Then Fagan taught for four years in Sioux City. Feltes has been a pediatric nurse at Mercy Medical Center for nearly five years.

“So the stars aligned and we’re both in Cedar Rapids at the same time,” said Fagan, who now directs choirs at Jefferson High School.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve said it a couple times over the past couple weeks that it’s a good thing that we don’t believe in bad omens,” Fagan said. “There’s really nothing that could keep us from doing this now. And we know that even though this isn’t how we imagined, it’s going to be perfect.”

“Everybody’s adjusting to everything in life right now,” Feltes said. “We’ve just really been trying to keep in mind that we still get to get married and, ultimately, that’s the most important thing to us.”

“Yeah, it sounds it sounds cliché, it sounds cheesy,” Fagan added before the ceremony, “but really the most important thing is that we’re going to be married. Finally.”

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

Covid19
More Coverage
Coronavirus FAQ
Iowa Map
Business Resources
Resident Resources
Help Us Report
Donate
CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES

11:00AM | Mon, April 27, 2020

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Monday, Apri ...

10:39AM | Mon, April 27, 2020

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 27: Iowa eBay seller accus ...

08:00AM | Mon, April 27, 2020

Midwest governors have different reopening strategies
View More CORONAVIRUS Articles
Lynch

The Gazette

All articles by James

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate

MORE CORONAVIRUS ARTICLES ...

Holy month of Ramadan takes on new significance for Muslims during coronavirus

Gov. Kim Reynolds eases coronavirus restrictions in 77 Iowa counties

Watch: Coronavirus update from Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds for Monday, April 27

Coronavirus in Iowa, live updates for April 27: Iowa eBay seller accused of price gouging, selling a single can of Lysol for $65

TOP STORIES FROM THE GAZETTE

What it would take to reopen Iowa

Local not-for-profits struggle to stay viable

Iowa City man accused of helping homicide suspect avoid arrest

Crews put out Iowa City fire

Midwest governors have different reopening strategies

Trending

Support our coverage

Our most important Coronavirus coverage is free to the public.

If you believe local news is essential, especially during this crisis, please donate. Your contribution will support news resources to cover the impact of the pandemic on our local communities.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donate