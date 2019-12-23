Remembering Hayden Fry
 

Linn County Supervisor Brent Oleson endorses Joe Biden

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden greets audience members Saturday during a campaign event in Ottumwa. (Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press)
CEDAR RAPIDS — Former Vice President Joe Biden has received the endorsement of another Iowa elected leader, Linn County Supervisor Brent Oleson of Marion.

Oleson, who previously supported former Texas U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, cited Biden’s experience, his plan to build on Obamacare and ability to restore integrity to the Oval Office.

It builds on the endorsements of a dozen current and former elected officials announced last week by Biden, who spent the weekend campaigning in Iowa and plans to return after Christmas. He has received more than 185 endorsements in Iowa.

Oleson, the father of two teenagers, said he discussed his endorsement with them, and “more than anything, we want a president we can be proud of again.”

“We want a leader who can unite our country to address the real and complex issues facing us — from climate change and renewable energy to affordable health care and national security,” said Oleson, who first was elected to the Linn County Board of Supervisors in 2008 and was reelected in 2012 and 2016.

Biden, he added, “has a proven record of accomplishment and leadership on these issues. Joe has brought people together to solve problems and find solutions.”

He called Biden a “respected statesman” who can, “on day one, restore America’s standing in the world after years of Donald Trump’s reckless foreign policy.”

On Feb. 3, Oleson plans to attend his caucus with his children and support Biden “because their future and dreams for our country depend on it.”

For more on Biden, visit www.joebiden.com.

Comments: (319) 398-8375; james.lynch@thegazette.com

 

