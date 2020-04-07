Linn County Courthouse closed over suspected coronavirus case

CEDAR RAPIDS — The Linn County Courthouse shut down this morning after court administration received information that a janitor who worked in the building may have coronavirus.

Kellee Cortez, 6th Judicial District Court administrator, sent an email to officials after 9:30 a.m., stating she and Chief Judge Patrick Grady had been notified about the janitor’s possible symptoms.

No test results have been completed, but after Grady consulted with Linn County facilities management and government services officials, he decided to send the employees home out of caution and cancel all in-person hearings.

The county plans to start sanitizing the building this afternoon. No details on that process are available at this time.

Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden said his office was the only one with staff this afternoon. The cleaning of the office won’t begin until those employees have gone home after 5 p.m. The prosecutors and staff are on a rotation to work in the office and work remotely.

Cortez, in the email, said some of the employees would work from home if they have the capability. They plan to reopen the courthouse Wednesday.

Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker said he would send The Gazette a statement shortly regarding the closing of the courthouse.

Comments: (319) 398-8318; trish.mehaffey@thegazette.com