Eastern Iowa groups sponsor candlelight vigil, walk to protest treatment of asylum-seekers

Members of the Border Patrol and U.S. military are present Saturday as migrants illegally cross the border between Mexico and the United States to request political asylum, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. On Friday, numerous vigils will be held to protest the treatment of asylum-seekers. The vigil in Cedar Rapids is planned for 7 p.m. outside the Federal Courthouse. (Reuters)
CEDAR RAPIDS — The Center for Worker Justice of Eastern Iowa and other groups in the region will host the Cedar Rapids Light for Liberty vigil tonight to protest the treatment of asylum-seekers.

“We are a coalition of people, many of whom are mothers, dedicated to human rights, and the fundamental principle behind democracy that all human beings have a right to life, liberty and dignity,” the event Facebook page says.

The event will take place outside the Federal Courthouse in parking lot No. 44.

Activists will speak from 7 to 8 p.m. A silent candlelight vigil and walk will begin at 8 p.m.

Other groups sponsoring the event include Cedar Rapids Pride, Freedom for Immigrants Eastern Iowa and local and state chapters of League of United Latin American Citizens.

It’s part of an international group of “Lights for Liberty” with events on five continents.

The Cedar Rapids event is one of 11 in Iowa.

