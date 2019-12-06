Sister of Cedar Rapids shooting victim plans candlelight vigil Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS — A young woman is planning a candlelight vigil Saturday to remember her 20-year-old brother, who died earlier this week as the result of a gunshot wound he suffered a week earlier.

Levi Holten was found shot in the abdomen at 5:15 a.m. Nov. 25 in an alley in the 1500 block between C and D avenues NE. He was taken to UnityPoint-St. Luke’s Hospital, where he died Monday.

Holten’s sister, Whitney Holten, 18, remembers her brother as a kindhearted person, a loving brother, a devoted father and a man who was struggling to pull his life together.

“He didn’t deserve what happened to him,” she said.

The vigil is planned for 7 p.m. at Ellis Park. Whitney Holten said family, friends and people who want to remember her brother are welcome to attend.

