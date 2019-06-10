Lane reduction at The Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids to affect vehicle traffic

CEDAR RAPIDS — Construction at The Eastern Iowa Airport will reduce terminal traffic to one lane for more than a month.

According to an email from the airport, work will limit traffic lanes from Monday evening to about mid-July.

There also will be no pickups or drop-offs on the east half of the front curb at the terminal.

Airport officials ask travelers to limit their time in front of the terminal during construction. Airport public safety officers will increase monitoring along the front curb to maintain safety and traffic movement.

Travelers can make use of the free cellphone waiting lot or park in long- or short-term lots. The first 20 minutes in both term lots is free.

• Comments: (319) 398-8309; mitchell.schmidt@thegazette.com