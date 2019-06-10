Ken Croken abandons run for 2nd District seat in Congress, endorses fellow Democrat Rita Hart

Quad-City Times

DAVENPORT — Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken has chosen not seek Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District seat, saying he views an interparty challenge against former state Sen. Rita Hart as a “distraction” that will “serve no worthwhile purpose.”

Croken, who was elected to the Scott County board in November, has been mulling a run for Congress for about a month. U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack, D-Iowa, has represented the 24-county southeastern Iowa congressional district since 2006, and is not seeking re-election.

“It is critical that Democrats retain this seat, and I believe that former Iowa state Sen. Hart is uniquely well qualified to do so,” Croken said in a statement.

“While I am very appreciative of the encouragement and support I have received, I now believe that the distraction of a party primary will serve no worthwhile purpose.”

An additional factor in his decision is his wife’s recent breast cancer diagnosis, Croken said. He said his “first priority now is to my wife as she undergoes treatment and to support our children and extended family through this difficult time.”

Croken’s decision not to run narrows the field of Democratic candidates to Hart, who kicked off her campaign a few weeks ago. Hart, a former state senator who ran for lieutenant governor last year, has secured major endorsements from dozens of prominent Iowa Democrats, including Loebsack.

Meanwhile, Republicans plan to go out in full force to win the district in the November 2020 election. Loebsack’s seat is one of dozens targeted by the National Republican Congressional Committee, the congressional campaign arm of the Republican Party.