Democrats plan events in Eastern Iowa ahead of LGBTQ Forum

Former Vice President Joe Biden (from left) talks with Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris after the conclusion of Thursday’s Democratic presidential debate in Houston. All three are among the Democratic presidential hopefuls planning events in the Corridor ahead of the LGBTQ Presidential Forum on Friday in Cedar Rapids. (Mike Blake/Reuters)
The Gazette

As Democratic presidential candidates converge on Eastern Iowa this week for the LGBTQ Presidential Forum, several have announced additional events in the area.

Ten presidential hopefuls are scheduled to participate in the forum sponsored by The Gazette, One Iowa, The Advocate and GLAAD at 7 p.m. Friday at Coe College’s Sinclair Auditorium, 1220 First Ave. NE.

Kamala Harris town hall in Cedar Rapids

California Sen. Kamala Harris will host a town hall meeting Thursday in Cedar Rapids.

The town hall will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Michael J. Gould Recreation Center at Kirkwood Community College, 6301 Kirkwood Blvd. SW. Doors will open at 5:50 p.m. RSVP at https://kamalaharris.org.

Elizabeth Warren at University of Iowa

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren will have a town hall meeting at 6:45 p.m. Thursday at the University of Iowa Memorial Union River Amphitheater, 125 N. Madison St. Doors open at 5:15. RSVP at https://elizabethwarren.com/.

Joe Biden climate change discussion

Former Vice President Joe Biden will join Sen. Rob Hogg, D-Cedar Rapids, for a climate change conversation at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Indian Creek Nature Center, 5300 Otis Rd. SE. RSVP at https://www.mobilize.us/joebidenia/event/123167/.

Julian Castro climate change forum

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro will participate in a student climate change forum at 4 p.m. Friday in the Little Theater at Linn-Mar High School, 3111 10th St. in Marion. RSVP at https://www.mobilize.us/julianforiowa/event/120130/.

