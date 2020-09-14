Joni Ernst campaign website delivers 'truth' on Theresa Greenfield

CEDAR RAPIDS — Fifty days before Election Day, Republican Sen. Joni Ernst’s reelection campaign has launched a new website, The Truth About Theresa, for voters to learn about Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield’s “shady record as a business executive, candidate and extreme liberal.”

The one-stop shop provides information for voters to learn the truth about Greenfield, who the Ernst campaign says was handpicked by the liberal left “to be a rubber stamp for their radical agenda” that includes extreme environmental regulations, curtailing Second Amendment rights and legalizing taxpayer-funded abortions.

The website also includes information on Greenfield’s business leadership record, which no longer is a part of her campaign website. While running Rottlund Homes in Des Moines, the website notes, Greenfield tried to use eminent domain to seize land. The company was sued by Polk County homeowners and later evicted from its office in West Des Moines. At Colby Interests, the website says, she signed paperwork displacing local business owners for a foreign-owned grocery chain and oversaw a nearly $8 million deal that bulldozed homes on behalf of a regional office for Microsoft.

The website also notes an earlier congressional bid by Greenfield ended when her senior staffer, the campaign manager, was charged with felony election fraud.

“With a record like this, it’s no wonder Greenfield has never visited almost half of Iowa’s counties,” said Joni Ernst spokeswoman Melissa Deatsch. “She can’t let Iowans know the truth about who she really is.”