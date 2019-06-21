News

Senior pastor at Antioch Christian Church in Marion dies

John Seitz passes away at age 51, church holding informal service Friday night

The Rev. John Seitz, senior pastor at Antioch Christian Church in Marion, died Thursday. He was 51. (file photo)
The Rev. John Seitz, senior pastor at Antioch Christian Church in Marion, died Thursday. He was 51. (file photo)

John Seitz, the lead pastor at Antioch Christian Church in Marion, died Thursday morning, church elders announced Thursday afternoon.

Seitz, 51, had been ill since March 2018 with “sigificant, even at times, incapacitating pain,” according to the announcement. He has not been preaching, per the recommendation of doctors at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. Seitz has been a part of the church since 2000.

“We, as elders and staff, are ministering to the family and ask for your prayers during this tough time,” the staff and elders wrote in a note to church members.

The church will be holding an informal service — like a “family gathering,” the note said — to mourn the loss of Seitz Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral arrangements have not been made yet.

“Our church has suffered a tremendous loss,” the staff and elders wrote. “It is a time to mourn for the Seitz family and our extended family at Antioch.”

Antioch provided a link for people to help Seitz’s family with meals on its website.

Antioch Christian Church is one of the larger churches in the Cedar Rapids area and plans to open a second location in Oelwein.

