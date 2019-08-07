Photos: Joe Biden opens campaign office in Iowa City
WHAT TO READ NEXT ...
Trending
- Bicycling mother and son struck by pickup in Linn County, taken to UIHC with serious injuries
- Trial starts in suicide of Iowa State University student
- University of Iowa grad, now working for Kamala Harris, shares her immigration story
- Granny basketball national champs call Cedar Rapids home court
- Cedar Rapids speed cameras issue more than 5,000 citations in first four days
- The Cedar Rapids Chandlers built big homes, lent their name to tiny park