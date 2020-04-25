Photos: Jefferson J-Hawks 2020 Senior Decision Day

X Close
Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School senior Chloe Story (left) directs senior class advisor, AP biology and human anatomy teacher and soccer coach John O'Connor, on where to place her yard sign during a senior appreciation event by the staff at the school in southwest Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Monday, April 20, 2020. Teachers and staff handled out decision day certificates, cheered on the seniors and gave them yard signs in a show of support. About 70 percent of the seniors came through the two-hour event. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)