Former diplomat to seek Iowa City Council seat

IOWA CITY — A former U.S. diplomat will seek a seat on the Iowa City Council.

Janice Weiner announced on Monday she is seeking one of the two at-large seats in this year’s city council election on Nov. 5.

Weiner, 61, is a graduate of West High School, Princeton University and Stanford Law School.

For 26 years she served as a foreign service officer for the U.S. State Department.

“I’m running because public service matters,” Weiner said in a news release. “My years as a U.S. diplomat taught me what service and commitment mean. I’m running because I care deeply about this community and its people.

“I’m running because local government is more important now than ever. It is the incubator of ideas and policies and is the level of government that has the most direct impact on everyone’s lives.”

Among Wiener’s priorities for the city council are developing more affordable housing and viable public transportation options, as well as addressing climate change at the local level.

“It’s one thing to declare an emergency,” she said. “It’s another altogether to work in partnership with others in the community to craft ordinances and policies that incentivize carbon-neutral construction, renewable energy and retrofitting.”

Weiner serves on the boards for Shelter House, the Agudas Achim congregation and UNA/USA in Johnson County. She is on the program committee for the Iowa City Foreign Relations Council and is active within the Democratic Party.

She sought the Democratic nomination in Senate District 37, when longtime Sen. Bob Dvorsky retired, losing the primary to Zack Wahls, who was elected to the seat in 2018.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

Iowa City Mayor Jim Throgmorton and City Council member Rockne Cole have both announced they do not plan to seek re-election to their at large seats, leaving two openings on the council.

Megan Alter and Laura Bergus have announced their intentions to run for an at-large seat.

Iowa City Council members are paid $7,259 a year, with those salaries increasing to $11,960 in 2020.

• Comments: (319) 339-3155; lee.hermiston@thegazette.com