Fire truck parade for deceased Ely firefighter

Fire trucks accompanied James Miller of Ely as he was laid to rest in St. John’s Cemetery on Thursday, June 11, 2020, following a funeral mass at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Miller, 87, served as a volunteer firefighter for over 40 years with the Ely department. Trucks from area departments including, Hiawatha, Fairfax, Center Point-Urbana, Anamosa, Alburnett and Palo joined in the processional.