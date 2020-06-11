Fire truck parade for deceased Ely firefighter

X Close
Fellow firefighters lower the flag-draped casket of long-time volunteer firefighter Jim Miller from an Ely Fire Department truck after a processional of area volunteer fire trucks to St. John's Cemetery in southeast Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Miller, 87, served as a volunteer firefighter for over 40 years with the Ely department. Trucks from area departments including, Hiawatha, Fairfax, Center Point-Urbana, Anamosa, Alburnett and Palo joined in the processional. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette)