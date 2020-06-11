Fire truck parade for deceased Ely firefighter

Fire truck parade for deceased Ely firefighter

Fire trucks accompanied James Miller of Ely as he was laid to rest in St. John’s Cemetery on Thursday, June 11, 2020, following a funeral mass at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. Miller, 87, served as a volunteer firefighter for over 40 years with the Ely department. Trucks from area departments including, Hiawatha, Fairfax, Center Point-Urbana, Anamosa, Alburnett and Palo joined in the processional.

