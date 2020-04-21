Cedar Rapids man sentenced to 10 years for stabbing wife with a butcher knife

CEDAR RAPIDS — A Cedar Rapids woman said she didn’t know what to think when her husband started stabbing her with a butcher knife last September, but she remembers the look in his eyes — “He wanted me dead.”

“If it wasn’t for me screaming bloody murder for my kids, I don’t think I would be here because he wasn’t going to stop,” the woman said in victim impact statement during Tuesday’s sentencing of Jamercion D. Bush.

The sentencing was conducted by phone in Linn County District Court. Bush was on the phone from the jail. His lawyer, the judge, prosecutor and victim also were on the conference call. Bush waived his right to appear in person, which is allowed if agreed upon by defense and prosecution during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bush, 29, declined to give a statement during sentencing.

Sixth Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Grady sentenced him to five years on each charge and ran the sentences consecutively for 10 years in prison.

Bush pleaded in March to a lesser charge of willful injury causing bodily injury and going armed with intent. He originally was charged with attempted murder, willful injury and two other charges.

The wife, in her statement, mentioned other domestic abuse incidents, but she said this assault on Sept. 22, 2019, changed her life and her children’s lives forever. Her daughter lost someone she regarded as a “hero,” and her son had to grow up in a couple of minutes that day to help save her life.

“All I can remember is the panic in his eyes as he watched me bleed from my neck and hearing his cries as he’s pleading with me not to die,” she said. “No child should ever be put in that position.”

During the March plea hearing, Bush admitted he intended to cause serious injury to his 27-year-old wife, who wasn’t identified in court documents.

The woman was repeatedly stabbed in the neck and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. She identified Bush as the person who assaulted her.

Police said Bush fled before officers arrived, but he called while they were at the residence and admitted he tried to kill his wife.

Shortly afterward, police received a report of a man near Ingredion, 1001 First St. SW, who had punched out a car window and was walking in the middle of the road.

Officers found Bush near First Street and Eighth Avenue SW. When confronted, police said, he became combative and attempted to throw a large rock at them. No officers were injured.

