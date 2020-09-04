It's going to feel like fall as cool weather moves in after Labor Day

Eastern Iowans can expect the Labor Day weekend to be filled mostly with sunshine and warm weather, but after Monday, it could start to feel a bit like fall.

Highs on Saturday and Sunday are expected to be in the high 80s to low 90s, with a slight chance of rain early Saturday and late Sunday, according to the National Weather Service Quad Cities office.

The Labor Day forecast for Monday calls for a slight chance of showers before 8 p.m. followed by a possible thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Monday’s high will be in the low 80s and dip into the mid-60s in the evening.

“There is a cold front that’s going to come in likely starting Monday night,” said Brian Pierce, a National Weather Service meteorologist. “So in the coming week, we will likely see considerably below-normal temperatures.”

Storms could accompany that cold front, he said.

He also thinks it’s likely the fall-like weather will settle in for much of September.

“This is typically the time of year when temperatures begin to drop,” he said.

Pierce said September high temperatures are typically in the mid- to high 70s.

“Seventy-six to 78 degrees would be the normal highs for this time of the month,” he said. “But this month, it looks like we could be trending a little bit cooler with temperatures dipping into the low to mid 60s.

“Unfortunately, September also looks like it could be drier than normal.”

Much of Iowa is experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions.

