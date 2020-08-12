IOWA DERECHO 2020

Shelters, charging stations in works in Cedar Rapids, Marion as power outages continue

Public buildings sustain some storm damage

Damage from the derecho storm on August 10th is seen in an aerial photograph in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, August 11, 2020
(Stephen Mally/Freelance)
City, school and county facilities in the Cedar Rapids metro area are dealing with damages from Monday’s storm.

The ImOn Ice Arena, 1100 Rockford Road SW, was hit hard, said Cedar Rapids City Manager Jeff Pomeranz said. He said a portion of the city’s Public Works facility was damaged as well.

“The initial cleanup is going to take I’m sure, months, but as far as damages to houses and public facilities and businesses, it’s going to take even longer,” he said.

Both Cedar Rapids and Marion have citywide curfews in effect from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

In Marion, multiple city buildings were affected by the high winds. The Marion Public Library in Uptown Marion lost part of its roof and has some water damage, Marion City Manager Lon Pluckhahn said.

Across the street, City Park looked like a jungle as many trees had been blown over or ripped from the ground.

Pluckhahn said Public Service also lost part of its roof and the Marion Police Department saw some water get into the building. He said City Hall also had some water push in under the west doors, but seemed OK otherwise.

Linn-Mar and Marion Independent High Schools both experienced some damage as well with Linn-Mar seeing some roof damage, Pluckhahn said. Some of the letters spelling “Marion” on the front of the Marion High School building were knocked off in the storm.

Across the county, there still is significant damage to traffic signals and signal poles in all cities. All intersections in Marion were operating as four-way stops.

Linn County Supervisor Ben Rogers said there is some damage to the Linn County Access Center, which is scheduled to open in October, and damage to the Fillmore Building, which was in the process of getting its roof replaced.

Rogers said Linn County buildings currently are running off generation power.

Shelters and charging stations

Shelters and charging stations are in the works in Linn County for those displaced or left without power, said Steve O’Konek, coordinator for the Linn County Emergency Management Agency.

Marion announced in a news release a temporary shelter has been set up by the American Red Cross in the Thomas Park Safe Room. Marion residents in need of a place to stay were advised to visit with the Red Cross in person at Thomas Park.

In addition, power strips are available outside of the Marion Police Department for anyone needing to charge phones or other devices.

