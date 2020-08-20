16,000 still without power in Linn County on Thursday

Over 16,000 customers in Linn County were still without power on Thursday morning.

As of 9 a.m., 16,312 of Alliant’s 97,603 Linn County customers were without power. Linn County Rural Electric Cooperative only had seven of its 14,241 Linn County customers still without power.

Collectively, crews have replaced 3,000 power poles across the state. 1,200 miles of wire has been replaced. Typically, that’s 10 months of work done in 10 days.

“We will not rest until all of our customers have power to them,” Joel Schmidt, Alliant vice president of business development said during a Wednesday afternoon news conference.

According to Wednesday evening data from the Iowa Utilities Board, the power restoration date for Cedar Rapids and Marion is listed as Friday, Aug. 21.

Alliant spokesman Mike Wagner said the estimated time is for customers that can accept energy.

“A lot of that may change based on what we find on people’s properties,” he said. “There will still be customers that can’t accept power at that time due to property damage.”

In Johnson County, most customers of each utility company have power. As of 9 a.m., Alliant reported that 87 of its 9,827 customers were without power. Linn County REC had 35 of its Johnson County customers still without power.

All of MidAmerican Energy’s Iowa City area customers had power. MidAmerican crews began helping Alliant crews in Eastern Iowa on Wednesday morning.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT

In a Wednesday evening update, Mediacom said 50 percent of its Cedar Rapids area customers remain offline still due to power outages and extensive tree damage.

“Many customers in these areas should have service restored by the end of this week, however this could take longer for some areas with significant line damage and tree debris,” the release said.

Comments: (319) 398-8255; gage.miskimen@thegazette.com